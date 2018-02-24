SOCIETY

Women learn life-saving techniques through martial arts

Women learn life-saving techniques through martial arts (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Women and young girls are learning life-saving lessons through martial arts techniques and movements.

It's going on at the Rilion Gracie Brazilain Jiu-Jitsu studio on Westheimer Road. It's a five-week-long women only self defense training course that teaches women how to fight someone off.

"I'm learning some things I didn't know." said Rosie Solano. "Hopefully I never have to use it."

They're learning how to escape a hair grab, choke hold, bear hug through punching and blocking.

"I never really thought that we should know how to stand up in a situation. Mostly you just look to run or to get out of it or fight it, but there's ways to avoid it," said Odalys Acosta.

Luis and Rosa Sosa, the couple behind the course, said this is more than just teaching simple moves it's about teaching women how to think fast in an unforeseen situation.

"Something happened to me last year. I was walking to the gym and I saw some guy, he was following me," said Rosa Sosa.

Sosa was able to avoid a scary ordeal, but it made her realize how vulnerable women can really be.

"I think it's a good idea for all of us women to learn how to defend ourselves," said Thy Mondragon
