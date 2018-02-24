Avocado engagement ring boxes are a real thing

Popping the question with a ring inside an avocado is a thing now.Everyone knows avocados are tasty and good for you. But who knew they were a great place to hide engagement rings?Avocados are popular superfoods used for guacamole, avocado toast and now engagement ring boxes.The trend started on social media with people surprising their loved ones with rings inside avocados.Mostly millennial's are taking part of the trend, but anyone can join the fun by using the growing hashtag #AvocadoProposal.