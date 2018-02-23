3 men arrested in connection to gang war in Fresno

Patrick Dixon, Japae Monson, and Jovonte Moton, three men in connection with on-going gang violence across the city have been arrested while Fresno police continue to search for additional suspects.Newly released surveillance video helped detectives track down the trio in the early morning hours of February 9th. Dozens are seen hanging out in the Arco station parking lot at Blackstone and Garland.Gunfire erupts and at least one individual can be seen in surveillance footage returning fire. According to police two separate shootings just hours earlier led up this retaliatory gun violenceFour handguns were recovered by police during Friday morning's arrest of Japae Monson the same type of weapons used in two of the recent gang shootings."Not saying at this point that the firearms we have were the guns responsible but same calibers and we're going to be doing some niben testing," Dyer said.Despite the recent gun violence Chief Dyer says shootings in Fresno are down 40-percent from last year.