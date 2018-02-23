ARREST

3 men arrested in connection to gang war in Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

Newly released surveillance video helped detectives track down the trio in the early morning hours of February 9th. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, California --
Patrick Dixon, Japae Monson, and Jovonte Moton, three men in connection with on-going gang violence across the city have been arrested while Fresno police continue to search for additional suspects.

Newly released surveillance video helped detectives track down the trio in the early morning hours of February 9th. Dozens are seen hanging out in the Arco station parking lot at Blackstone and Garland.

Gunfire erupts and at least one individual can be seen in surveillance footage returning fire. According to police two separate shootings just hours earlier led up this retaliatory gun violence

Four handguns were recovered by police during Friday morning's arrest of Japae Monson the same type of weapons used in two of the recent gang shootings.

"Not saying at this point that the firearms we have were the guns responsible but same calibers and we're going to be doing some niben testing," Dyer said.

Despite the recent gun violence Chief Dyer says shootings in Fresno are down 40-percent from last year.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
deadly shootinggang violencearrestCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARREST
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Sheriff: Could be 16 victims in San Jacinto child porn case
Siblings allegedly tortured by parents now enjoying freedom
More arrest
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video