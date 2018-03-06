Uptown Nail Salon 'Hermajesty Nail Boutique' Opens Its Doors

A new nail salon has opened for business in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Uptown, called HerMajesty Nail Boutique, is located at 6363 San Felipe St.
This newcomer--located at luxury apartment complex The Fairmont on San Felipe--bills itself as a salon that's on top of "new nail art trends and products to insure that your hands and feet look their best when you walk out of our castle," a statement reads on the business' Yelp page.
Expect to see an array of services such as nail art, French tip, classic manicures, acrylic or gel nail removal and more.
With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, HerMajesty Nail Boutique has already made a good impression.
Lysmel L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 19th, said: "The salon is gorgeous inside and kept very clean! I had a great experience since the moment I arrived. The ladies are very patient and helpful. I love how long my gel nail polish has lasted."
Yelper Safa S. added: "Jessica is amazing. She is so professional and artistic. She reads the clients well and will give you something absolutely gorgeous."
And Caterin R. said: "Jessica (the owner) is spectacular! From the first set I ever received from her, I vowed to never stray and I never have. Her work is not only phenomenal, but so is she. She definitely cares about her craftsmanship and integrity."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. HerMajesty Nail Boutique is open Monday-Wednesday from 9am-7pm, and Thursday-Sunday from 9am-8pm.
