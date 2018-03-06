BUSINESS

Uptown Nail Salon 'Hermajesty Nail Boutique' Opens Its Doors

EMBED </>More Videos

Get your nails done in a new luxury salon (KTRK)

By Hoodline
A new nail salon has opened for business in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Uptown, called HerMajesty Nail Boutique, is located at 6363 San Felipe St.

This newcomer--located at luxury apartment complex The Fairmont on San Felipe--bills itself as a salon that's on top of "new nail art trends and products to insure that your hands and feet look their best when you walk out of our castle," a statement reads on the business' Yelp page.

Expect to see an array of services such as nail art, French tip, classic manicures, acrylic or gel nail removal and more.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, HerMajesty Nail Boutique has already made a good impression.

Lysmel L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 19th, said: "The salon is gorgeous inside and kept very clean! I had a great experience since the moment I arrived. The ladies are very patient and helpful. I love how long my gel nail polish has lasted."

Yelper Safa S. added: "Jessica is amazing. She is so professional and artistic. She reads the clients well and will give you something absolutely gorgeous."

And Caterin R. said: "Jessica (the owner) is spectacular! From the first set I ever received from her, I vowed to never stray and I never have. Her work is not only phenomenal, but so is she. She definitely cares about her craftsmanship and integrity."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. HerMajesty Nail Boutique is open Monday-Wednesday from 9am-7pm, and Thursday-Sunday from 9am-8pm.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessHoodlineHouston
BUSINESS
Uber yanks fleet of self-driving cars after deadly crash
Another favorite 90s mall stop declares bankruptcy
Why Jimmy Kimmel is calling out the Trump Store
Nearly 600,000 pacifier and teether holders recalled
How adult allowances help couples save more than money
More Business
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video