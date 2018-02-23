Grandparents at center of international kidnapping case set to make court appearance in Houston

Grandparents at the center of an intercontinental kidnapping case are set to make their first court appearance. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Brazilian grandparents at the center of an intercontinental kidnapping case are set to make their first court appearance in Houston on Monday.

Carlos and Jemima Guimaraes were arrested by federal authorities in early February. They are accused of international kidnapping and conspiracy. Federal prosecutors say the grandparents helped their daughter take her son from Houston to Brazil five years ago, and never return.

Since then, Houston Dr. Chris Brann has been fighting to get his son back. He says his ex-wife and former in-laws have refused to reunite father and son.

"My only goal, always has been and always will be to get Nico back, that's the only thing I'm interested in," said Dr. Brann.

RELATED: Father closer to reunion with son after former in-laws arrested
Eyewitness News has learned that the grandparents have hired well known Houston attorney Rusty Hardin and attorney Jimmy Ardoin to represent them in court. They are expected to ask for bond, and fight the charges every step of the way.

"At the detention hearing, I hope they are denied bail, honestly," said Brann. "They are a family that's extremely wealthy and has tremendous resources."

Both defense attorneys declined to speak on the record because they have not met with their clients.

Nico and his mother remain in Brazil.

Brann is uncertain when he might see them again.
