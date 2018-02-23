EDUCATION

Local students set to compete in state Mariachi Festival

EMBED </>More Videos

Local students to compete in Mariachi competition. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A group of local high school students are headed to Edinburg to compete in the UIL State Mariachi Festival.

Students from the High School for the Performing and Visual Arts will compete in the festival on Saturday and Sunday.

The festival is held at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

This is the third year of the state mariachi contest pilot, and 71 mariachi schools will perform at the state festival this year.

VIDEO: Steve Campion is with HSPVA as they prepare for UIL
EMBED More News Videos

Steve Campion has more on a group of students set to compete in Mariachi festival.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationfestivalcompetitionHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
100 percent of seniors at Denver school accepted to colleges
Student says he was paddled for gun control walkout
North Texas teachers get pistol training
Match Day 2018: Medical students get a peek into their future
More Education
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video