Steve Campion has more on a group of students set to compete in Mariachi festival.

A group of local high school students are headed to Edinburg to compete in the UIL State Mariachi Festival.Students from the High School for the Performing and Visual Arts will compete in the festival on Saturday and Sunday.The festival is held at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.This is the third year of the state mariachi contest pilot, and 71 mariachi schools will perform at the state festival this year.