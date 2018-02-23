City of Houston says workers' info may be compromised after laptop theft

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The City of Houston says a possible compromise of sensitive information may have resulted from the theft of a laptop computer.

According to the city, the device was stolen from a city worker's vehicle on Feb. 2. Officials believe the password-protected computer may have contained records including names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and other medical information from current and former city employees and their dependents.

The city said it wants to recover the laptop to see if any information was breached.

The City of Houston added the worker was not allowed to take the device from its facilities.

The city has already informed affected workers of the possible compromise and offered them free credit monitoring and identity restoration services.
