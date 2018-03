If you need help getting to the polls, METRO is here to get you there for free.METRO will offer free round-trip service on Feb. 24 and March 6 to and from the polls on all buses, light-rail trains and METROLift paratransit service.Early voting hours for Feb. 24 are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Election Day (March 6), hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.Don't know where to vote? Visit Harris County's website for polling locations and hours