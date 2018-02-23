Police are investigating if Martin created the Instagram post or if it was the work of hackers.

A former Miami Dolphins player has been taken into custody in connection to a social media post that prompted classes to be canceled at Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles Friday.Law enforcement told ABC News that Jonathan Martin was taken into custody Friday morning.The social media post came to light Thursday evening and prompted the campus closure "out of an abundance of caution, and because the safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our top priority," the school said in a statement."We are working closely with law enforcement and will share more information when we are able."The image showed a shotgun, ammunition and tagged four accounts, including those belonging to former Miami teammates Richie Incognito and Mike Pouncey. It also included hashtags for Harvard-Westlake, where he went to high school, and the Miami Dolphins.Authorities said the post mentioned Harvard-Westlake School by name.A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that the decision to cancel classes was made by Harvard-Westlake due to an "indirect threat" on Instagram.The bullying-related post was published by a person who attended the school more than 10 years ago, police said.Several LAPD vehicles were seen at the Holmby Hills campus Friday morning. Harvard-Westlake School's Studio City campus was also closed.Martin accused Incognito and Pouncey of bullying him in 2013 when they were teammates in Miami, which resulted in an NFL investigation. Martin eventually left the team and joined the 49ers. He hasn't played in the NFL since 2015. Weeks after retiring, Martin posted a lengthy message on Facebook explaining that he suffered from depression and had tried to kill himself on multiple occasions.It was unclear when classes would be back in session.