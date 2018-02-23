WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (KTRK) --The transformation of Alex Bregman's physique took the internet by storm.
"I'm in the kangaroo court box," said Bregman. "Because there was a shirtless pic on the internet. But it is all right. I will pay the fine."
Bregman came to Dynamic Sports Training (DST) to reconstruct his body and mechanics.
"His arm wasn't moving the way it should. He had some tightness there," said Kevin Poppe, of DST. "He had some weakness and his core and mobility restrictions."
Part of DST's formula is to pinpoint where an athlete will be at various points of a season.
"We're reverse-engineering our programming," said Poppe. "We go, where do they need to be when they report to camp and work back."
Bregman made his biggest gain with nutrition.
"We said 'this is where you are. Here is where your body fat is," said Poppe. "You are going to need to make these improvements to become a better version of the player you want to be."
"I haven't had a Dr. Pepper since I celebrated with one on November 1," Bregman added. "I crave it all the time, but I can't do it anymore. I switched over to the high quality H2O."
Bregman is pleased with his results.
"I felt like I made a huge transformation, and I never felt better," Bregman beamed.
Bregman has become a believer in the DST formula.