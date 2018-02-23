Live TV with a comedian? Buckle up!

Any interview on live TV can be dicey. The kid that wouldn't stop talking beforehand who completely freezes when the camera goes on. The politician who launches into a tirade and won't wrap. But a comedian live who's got a reputation for being pretty raunchy? Yowza!Friday, it was Korean comic Bobby Lee, who's been in movies like "Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle" and TV shows such as "Arrested Development." He was promoting a new ABC sitcom called "Splitting up Together."But from the moment we introduced him, the interview took off in a whole different direction and we never regained control. Hysterical but scary!