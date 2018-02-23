HOME & GARDEN

Former Astros pitcher Randy Johnson cuts $3M off mansion price

Former Astros pitcher Randy cuts $3M off mansion price (KTRK)

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona (KTRK) --
Former Astros pitcher Randy Johnson has dropped the price of his Scottsdale, Arizona home by an additional $3 million.

The seven bedroom, 12-bath home sitting on a 5-acre lot hit the market for $25 million in 2014. In early Jan. 2017, the Hall of Fame pitcher knocked $5 million off the price.

The new price isn't a bargain, but for a hefty price of $16.5 million the house can be yours.

From the original asking price, Johnson has now discounted the luxury home by more than $8 million.

The 25,000-square-foot home features a 1,800- square foot fitness facility, home theatre, open kitchen, his-and-her offices, music room, recording studio, tennis court and a master bedroom with an oversized sitting area and patio.

The Meditteranean-style home was built in 2006 and sits on 5 acres with mountain and city views. Every room in the mansion is considered lavish and over-the-top.
