Central Market launches curbside service

HOUSTON --In the latest stroke of supermarket convenience, Central Market is debuting curbside service at select Texas stores.
The first location for the service is in Fort Worth, where it begins February 15. Central Market will add it at select stores in Texas, including Houston. The date has not been announced, but construction is underway at the Houston store, at 3815 Westheimer Rd.
H-E-B, Central Market's parent company, has already launched more than 100 curbside locations at H-E-B stores throughout Texas. Kroger and Walmart also offer curbside services. This doesn't even get into all of the companies currently offering delivery of groceries to your house.
