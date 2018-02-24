COOL SPACES

Enjoy a glass of wine and good music at Vino and Vinyl

Enjoy a glass of wine and good music at Vino and Vinyl. (KTRK)

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Mixing merlot with music, is Vino & Vinyl a unique record lounge and boutique nestled in Sugar Land's Town Square.

The wine bar and shop offers a 150 bottle wine list, new and used records and high-end turntables - all set in a swanky intimate living room space.

"There's just something nostalgic and romantic about opening a bottle of wine and listening through a record from beginning to end," owner Paul Killingsworth said.

Vino & Vinyl offers happy hour on Tuesdays, bring your own Vinyl on Wednesdays and first Friday art nights to kick off the weekend.

Each month the cool space showcases artwork from a different local artist, with an ongoing silent auction allowing customers to bid on pieces.

"We want to help patrons experience new music, rare wines and support our local art community," Killingsworth said. "We're bringing soul to the suburbs,"

The first Vino & Vinyl opened three years ago in Missouri City's Township Square.
