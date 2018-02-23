WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (KTRK) --Houston Astros players met with members of the baseball team from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where a deadly shooting happened a little more than a week ago.
Eyewitness Sports anchor and reporter David Nuno was there as Astros' players shook hands and signed autographs for the team and their families during spring training Friday.
Astros manager AJ Hinch also met with Stoneman Douglas' baseball coach Todd Fitzgerald and his family.
"I'm sorry about what you guys have had to endure," Hinch can be heard telling them.
Today the Astros and all MLB teams wore caps with the logo of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in honor of the victims.
The caps were autographed and auctioned off to support the survivors through the Broward Education Fund.
The MLB commissioner approved wearing the hats before and during the games around the league Friday.
The Kansas City Royals and the Texas Rangers are off today.
They'll wear the caps Saturday.
Dallas Keuchel meets with Stoneman Douglas players and their families
Better than front row view for the Stoneman Douglas crew. #astros pic.twitter.com/g1oF1i52qV— David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) February 23, 2018
Jose Altuve meets with Stoneman Douglas players and their families