SPORTS

Astros meet Stoneman Douglas baseball team at spring training

EMBED </>More Videos

Astros spend time with Parkland high school baseball team (KTRK)

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (KTRK) --
Houston Astros players met with members of the baseball team from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where a deadly shooting happened a little more than a week ago.

Eyewitness Sports anchor and reporter David Nuno was there as Astros' players shook hands and signed autographs for the team and their families during spring training Friday.

Astros manager AJ Hinch also met with Stoneman Douglas' baseball coach Todd Fitzgerald and his family.

"I'm sorry about what you guys have had to endure," Hinch can be heard telling them.

EMBED More News Videos

Astros manager AJ Hinch meets with the Stoneman Douglas baseball team's coach.



Today the Astros and all MLB teams wore caps with the logo of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in honor of the victims.


The caps were autographed and auctioned off to support the survivors through the Broward Education Fund.

EMBED More News Videos

The Astros will join the other MLB teams in honoring the victims of the Florida school shooting.



The MLB commissioner approved wearing the hats before and during the games around the league Friday.

The Kansas City Royals and the Texas Rangers are off today.

They'll wear the caps Saturday.

Dallas Keuchel meets with Stoneman Douglas players and their families

EMBED More News Videos

Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel meets Stoneman Douglas baseball players.

Jose Altuve meets with Stoneman Douglas players and their families

EMBED More News Videos

Jose Altuve meets Stoneman Douglas players and their families.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsspring trainingHouston Astrosparkland school shootingschool shootingMLBFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings tomorrow
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
More Sports
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video