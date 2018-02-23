4 ways to wear your little black dress

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Who doesn't love a little black dress?
The LBD is a staple for so many people, and the more classic the cut - a sheath, swing, a-line - the more you can do with it says Luxington Boutique owner, Terin Matlock. So after you choose yours, here are some looks to try.
Work Look
Pair the LBD with tights and a cute pair of booties. Keep it simple for a conservative work look.
Night Out
Go from the office to the party by swapping out the tights and booties for a strappy heel and add a statement necklace.
Brunch Chic
Add a denim jacket, scarf and cute tennis shoes with your LBD to meet the girls for a casual lunch.
Dress Transformation
Forget wearing the LBD as a dress! Instead, wear it as a shirt. Put on some jeans and flats and then belt the dress for a trendy casual look.