4 ways to wear your little black dress

Who doesn't love a little black dress?The LBD is a staple for so many people, and the more classic the cut - a sheath, swing, a-line - the more you can do with it says Luxington Boutique owner, Terin Matlock. So after you choose yours, here are some looks to try.Pair the LBD with tights and a cute pair of booties. Keep it simple for a conservative work look.Go from the office to the party by swapping out the tights and booties for a strappy heel and add a statement necklace.Add a denim jacket, scarf and cute tennis shoes with your LBD to meet the girls for a casual lunch.Forget wearing the LBD as a dress! Instead, wear it as a shirt. Put on some jeans and flats and then belt the dress for a trendy casual look.