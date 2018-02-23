TRAFFIC

Harris County deputy transported to hospital after wreck on Beltway 8

A sheriff's deputy was involved in an accident Friday morning. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Harris County Sheriff's Office confirms a deputy was in an accident Friday morning.

This happened on Beltway 8 southbound near Tidwell around 7:30 a.m.

It appears only the deputy's vehicle was involved.


The deputy was transported to Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital.

The deputy's condition is unknown at this time.

Jeff Ehling is on the scene working to get more information.

Jeff Ehling is on the scene of the deputy-involved accident on the Beltway.



The accident is causing some traffic delays.

