HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Harris County Sheriff's Office confirms a deputy was in an accident Friday morning.
This happened on Beltway 8 southbound near Tidwell around 7:30 a.m.
It appears only the deputy's vehicle was involved.
The deputy was transported to Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital.
The deputy's condition is unknown at this time.
Jeff Ehling is on the scene working to get more information.
The accident is causing some traffic delays.
