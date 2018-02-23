PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

Teachers, staff have choice of returning to Florida school after shooting

PARKLAND, Florida --
Teachers and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida have the choice of returning to the school Friday for the first time since last week's deadly shooting.

Support services will be on hand for those who need them.

Some teachers say they're ready to get back to class.

"I'm anxious to get back. I'm happy to get back. I think that it'd be nice for us all to be together," teacher Jim Gard told WSVN. "I'm looking forward to it. I really want to get back, and I really want to get back to the kids."

Gard taught alleged shooter Nick Cruz for a few months. His building is across from the freshman center where Cruz opened fire, killing 17 people.

The school board has decided to tear down the building. It will be replaced with a memorial.

Students will return to the school sometime next week.

