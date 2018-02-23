Beauty hacks: Would you try the Pepto Bismol facial mask?

We are taking DIY madness to a new level. The Pepto Bismol facial mask is the latest skincare routine a lot of people are testing out.Pepto Bismol is known for treating diarrhea, heartburn, nausea, upset stomachs and now acne.The pink liquid in everyone's medicine cabinet is now the latest beauty trend thanks to two main ingredients, acne-fighting salicylic acid, and aspirin, which helps calm inflammation.It also contains beta hydroxy acid, which unclogs pores.To apply the perfect Pepto Bismol facial, apply a thin layer using a foundation brush, and once it hardens use a cotton ball to take it off.According to beauty hackers, the Pepto facial is most popular and useful for people with oily skin.