SOCIETY

Beauty hacks: Would you try the Pepto Bismol facial mask?

EMBED </>More Videos

Beauty hacks: Would you try the Pepto Bismol facial mask? (KTRK)

By
We are taking DIY madness to a new level. The Pepto Bismol facial mask is the latest skincare routine a lot of people are testing out.

Pepto Bismol is known for treating diarrhea, heartburn, nausea, upset stomachs and now acne.

The pink liquid in everyone's medicine cabinet is now the latest beauty trend thanks to two main ingredients, acne-fighting salicylic acid, and aspirin, which helps calm inflammation.

It also contains beta hydroxy acid, which unclogs pores.

To apply the perfect Pepto Bismol facial, apply a thin layer using a foundation brush, and once it hardens use a cotton ball to take it off.

According to beauty hackers, the Pepto facial is most popular and useful for people with oily skin.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societybeauty & lifestylebeautybeauty productsDo It Yourself
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
Chick-Fil-A cashier saves $3 for weeks to return it to customer
More Society
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video