La Porte ISD will be adding extra officers and administrators at the high school today.The added security comes after a shooting threat was made on social media.The district says they take these threats seriously and are working with police to determine who made the threat.They issued a statement that reads in part: "We are working closely with the La Porte Police Department to determine the origin of this rumor, and while there are no indications that this is credible, additional LPPD officers and administrators will be at La Porte High School today. Again, please be assured that we take any and all threats very seriously, and even those remarks made as a "joke" will be investigated and prosecuted accordingly. We appreciate our students and parents for working with us to keep our schools safe."