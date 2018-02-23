Houston United flight skids off runway in Green Bay

A Houston flight slid off the runway in Green Bay after the plane was diverted from Minneapolis-Saint Paul Friday morning.According to United Airlines, United flight UA878, operating from Houston to Minneapolis, was unable to land at MSP and was diverted to Madison, Wisconsin.After another unsuccessful landing attempt, the flight was diverted to Green Bay, where passengers say the plane slid off the runway.United Airlines released the following statement. "Severe weather caused UA878, operating from Houston to Minneapolis, to divert to Madison, WI. The flight took off from Madison; however, severe weather again caused a diversion to Green Bay, WI where it left the runway. There were no injuries and we have arranged transport for passengers from the aircraft to the airport terminal. We apologize to our customers and have provided hotel accommodations."There are no reported injuries at this time.