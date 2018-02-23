HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO

Rodeo safety: What you can and can't bring to the Rodeo

Expect increased security at RodeoHouston this year, Natasha Barrett has more. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're heading to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, you won't be getting through the gates at NRG Park or NRG Stadium without following some important safety rules.

Last year, a scare sent hundreds running for safety after reports of shots fired. Police found no evidence of a shooting.

The Rodeo took measures to ramp up security and you can expect more patrols this year as well.

ABC13 reached out to the Rodeo to find out what measures are in place.

This is how the Rodeo works to make sure it keeps guests safe.



Know that you'll see more law enforcement foot patrol and mounted patrol.

On the grounds, you'll see increased lighting and enhanced fencing.

There will also be extra helicopter coverage, while vapor dogs will be used to detect bombs being worn or carried.

Also keeping watch again this year - Harris County Skywatch. The tower at NRG Park is designed to help authorities look out for car burglaries.

They still advise, however, that you don't leave anything valuable in your car and don't leave doors unlocked.

When it comes to weapons, those are a no-go. Concealed and open carry of handguns by private citizens is not allowed.

When you get to the entrance gates, you should expect to have security perform a body wand and check your bags and other personal belongings such as purses, backpacks and strollers.

The Rodeo has a full list of items that you can't bring with you.

They include: air horns, alcohol, advertising banners, fireworks, flag poles, hover boards, laser pointers, selfie sticks and whistles.

If you have plans to test out a drone, leave that at home, too.

The Rodeo bans remote-controlled aircraft and ground vehicles without prior written consent.

