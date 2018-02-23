MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) --Today is the last day for offenders in Missouri City to pay outstanding warrants without going to jail.
The statewide warrant roundup started last Monday.
Offenders who have warrants can call 281-403-8669 to pay by phone with a credit card, in person at the Missouri City Municipal Court at 3845 Cartwright Rd. or on the city's website.
If you choose to go to the court, there will be a payment drop-box to the left of the entrance.
If you don't settle your fine, you risk being arrested at your home, school or business.
You may also not be able to renew your driver's license.