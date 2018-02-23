Today is the last day to settle your warrants or risk arrest in Missouri City

This is the last day to settle your fines in Missouri City without going to jail.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
Today is the last day for offenders in Missouri City to pay outstanding warrants without going to jail.

The statewide warrant roundup started last Monday.

Offenders who have warrants can call 281-403-8669 to pay by phone with a credit card, in person at the Missouri City Municipal Court at 3845 Cartwright Rd. or on the city's website.

If you choose to go to the court, there will be a payment drop-box to the left of the entrance.

If you don't settle your fine, you risk being arrested at your home, school or business.

You may also not be able to renew your driver's license.
Related Topics:
arrestwarrant arrestsjailMissouri City
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
