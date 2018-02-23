HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --One man is dead and another is injured after a deadly shooting in east Houston Friday morning.
Houston police told ABC13 it started with four men who had an argument at the Chulas Sports Cantina off the East Freeway near Federal around 1:45 a.m.
Workers say the men were asked to leave the bar, but their dispute spilled into the parking lot.
The two groups of men took off in two vehicles and at one point, shots were fired on the freeway.
Two men in one of the cars were shot. One person was shot in the head. The other was shot in the shoulder.
Officials say they drove to a Chevron gas station a few miles away from Chulas to get help.
The man who was shot in the head died from his injuries at the hospital.
The man shot in the shoulder is expected to survive.
Police are looking for the two suspects in the other car, who drove off.
No word on whether they were hit by gunfire.
