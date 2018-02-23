Argument at Chulas sports bar leads to deadly shooting on East Freeway

Confrontation at Chulas Sports Bar turns deadly after shooting on freeway. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One man is dead and another is injured after a deadly shooting in east Houston Friday morning.

Jeff Ehling is live at the gas station where the shooting ended with updates on the investigation

Houston police told ABC13 it started with four men who had an argument at the Chulas Sports Cantina off the East Freeway near Federal around 1:45 a.m.

Workers say the men were asked to leave the bar, but their dispute spilled into the parking lot.

The two groups of men took off in two vehicles and at one point, shots were fired on the freeway.

Investigators give an update on what they know so far about the shooting on the East Freeway.



Two men in one of the cars were shot. One person was shot in the head. The other was shot in the shoulder.

Officials say they drove to a Chevron gas station a few miles away from Chulas to get help.

The man who was shot in the head died from his injuries at the hospital.

The man shot in the shoulder is expected to survive.

Police are looking for the two suspects in the other car, who drove off.

No word on whether they were hit by gunfire.

Jeff Ehling reports on confrontation at Chulas Sports Bar that ended with deadly shootout



