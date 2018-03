Baseball is officially back on Friday.The Houston Astros get their first game, and it will be the return of one of their most fearless players.Outfielder Jake Marisnick missed the end of last season, including the World Series, with a thumb fracture.Marisnick will be in the lineup on Friday."He is a really good player on a really good team," says manager AJ Hinch. "We have to continue to fight to find playing time for him."