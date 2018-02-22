SOCIETY

Major repair could affect water pressure in north Houston for two weeks

EMBED </>More Videos

If you live in the northern part of the city, your water pressure could be impacted by this major repair.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you live in areas north of I-10 in Houston, your family might want to get showers tonight.

Houston Water said repair work on a large raw water line is expected to affect your water pressure tomorrow.

The City of Houston said the water pressure may be affected through March 9th.

These zip codes may experience low water pressure:
  • 77008
  • 77009
  • 77016
  • 77018
  • 77022
  • 77026
  • 77028
  • 77037
  • 77040
  • 77041
  • 77043
  • 77055
  • 77076
  • 77080
  • 77086
  • 77088
  • 77091
  • 77092
  • 77093


City officials said the work will not impact water service or quality, but you might notice lower than usual water pressure.

The repair work will begin tomorrow on the 102-inch raw water main operated by the Coastal Water Authority.

The line serves as the primary water source for the City of Houston East Water Purification Plant on Federal Road.

Officials urge residents to call 311 to report any water concerns.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societywaterHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
Chick-Fil-A cashier saves $3 for weeks to return it to customer
More Society
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video