HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you live in areas north of I-10 in Houston, your family might want to get showers tonight.
Houston Water said repair work on a large raw water line is expected to affect your water pressure tomorrow.
The City of Houston said the water pressure may be affected through March 9th.
These zip codes may experience low water pressure:
- 77008
- 77009
- 77016
- 77018
- 77022
- 77026
- 77028
- 77037
- 77040
- 77041
- 77043
- 77055
- 77076
- 77080
- 77086
- 77088
- 77091
- 77092
- 77093
City officials said the work will not impact water service or quality, but you might notice lower than usual water pressure.
The repair work will begin tomorrow on the 102-inch raw water main operated by the Coastal Water Authority.
The line serves as the primary water source for the City of Houston East Water Purification Plant on Federal Road.
Officials urge residents to call 311 to report any water concerns.