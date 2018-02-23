With last week's Parkland, Florida school shooting still at the forefront, one would assume that campuses across the country would step up security.One parent, though, said she was shocked and disturbed over the ease of entering her child's school without intervention by resource officers, students, or staff members.Juliet Davidson recorded herself walking through the halls of Bellaire High School on Monday. She said no one stopped to ask her what she was doing there. According to her, she was able to walk from the front doors to the main office.Davidson points out in her video that the students there appeared to have no frontline defense to a potential attack. She said classrooms are unlocked and the only thing welcoming visitors is a sign on the door that says, "Visitors Come to the Main Office."With Parkland still fresh on her mind, Davidson said the lack of security at her child's school frightens her."I don't want that day to come that I get that phone call. That it's been my child," Davidson told Eyewitness News. "I can't even imagine what it's been like for those other parents, and I wish I can change that too. But unfortunately, I can't."In response to the video, Houston ISD issued this statement: