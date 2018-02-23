SCHOOL SAFETY: Mom fuming after being able to walk through Bellaire HS undetected

ABC13's Natasha Barrett speaks to the mother who recorded herself walking through Bellaire HS undetected.

BELLAIRE, Texas (KTRK) --
With last week's Parkland, Florida school shooting still at the forefront, one would assume that campuses across the country would step up security.

One parent, though, said she was shocked and disturbed over the ease of entering her child's school without intervention by resource officers, students, or staff members.

Juliet Davidson recorded herself walking through the halls of Bellaire High School on Monday. She said no one stopped to ask her what she was doing there. According to her, she was able to walk from the front doors to the main office.

Davidson points out in her video that the students there appeared to have no frontline defense to a potential attack. She said classrooms are unlocked and the only thing welcoming visitors is a sign on the door that says, "Visitors Come to the Main Office."

With Parkland still fresh on her mind, Davidson said the lack of security at her child's school frightens her.

"I don't want that day to come that I get that phone call. That it's been my child," Davidson told Eyewitness News. "I can't even imagine what it's been like for those other parents, and I wish I can change that too. But unfortunately, I can't."

In response to the video, Houston ISD issued this statement:

The safety of HISD students and staff is always our top priority. As we have shared, the district is currently reviewing all campus safety plans with the intention of identifying and addressing any concerns or issues found as a result.

Additionally, the HISD Police Department is working together with the district's Safety and Risk management team and Bellaire High School administrators to immediately decrease building accessibility without hindering students' ability to move quickly throughout the campus during the school day.

The goal is to ensure campus administrators, full-time HISD police officers, and other support staff at the school continue to have all the resources and tools needed to monitor, review, and respond to concerns every day.
