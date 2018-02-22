EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3116077" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> These are just some of the school districts where students have been charged with making terroristic threats following the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida last week.

A Collins Elementary School student was caught with a gun Thursday, officials said.According to Alief ISD, the student showed the gun to classmates. Those classmates reported the gun to their teacher, who alerted administration.The student was taken into custody and removed from the campus.The district says parents and guardians should be aware of what is in their child's backpack."Please take this opportunity to speak with your child about the importance of school safety and that if they see something, to say something," the district said in a statement.