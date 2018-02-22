Officials: Collins Elementary School student caught with gun on campus

Student at Collins Elementary brought gun to school, officials said. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Collins Elementary School student was caught with a gun Thursday, officials said.

According to Alief ISD, the student showed the gun to classmates. Those classmates reported the gun to their teacher, who alerted administration.

The student was taken into custody and removed from the campus.

The district says parents and guardians should be aware of what is in their child's backpack.

"Please take this opportunity to speak with your child about the importance of school safety and that if they see something, to say something," the district said in a statement.

Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
