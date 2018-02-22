STYLE & FASHION

Hi-tech smart leggings help you find the perfect jeans

The inventor of 'Like a Glove' says these hi-tech leggings can help you find the perfect pair of jeans. (KTRK)

By
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KTRK) --
Just ask any woman, anywhere. Finding a pair of jeans that fit just right is a struggle.

But now that problem could be solved with some leggings and an app.

They're called the "Like A Glove" leggings, and a TV station in Kansas City put them to the test.

The hi-tech pants measure your body, then uses an app to recommend jeans for your body type and size.

The tester was shocked to find she'd been wearing the wrong size and cut for years. Though she says she liked the "Like a Glove" leggings, she wasn't completely sold on their $68 price tag.
