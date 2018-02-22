SOCIETY

Texas gun laws: What you should know

What you need to know about Texas gun laws (KTRK)

With so much talk about gun laws, you may be wondering what is and isn't allowed here in Texas.

How old do you have to be to buy a gun?
You must be at least 18 to purchase a rifle and 21 or older to buy a handgun.

Who can't buy a gun?
Anyone who has been convicted of a felony is prohibited. Additionally, anyone deemed "mentally unfit" by the state can't buy a gun.

Private party sellers, like individuals who sell at gun shows, are not required to perform background checks. This is because access to the background check system is limited to FFL holders.

Do you need to register your gun?
Guns do not have to be registered, but gun owners must get a license to carry it in public.

However, there are restrictions on where a firearm may be carried, such as public offices and certain types of private property.
