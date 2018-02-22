Louis Vuitton's exhibit at the Galleria transforms the everyday into art

HOUSTON, Texas --Why should a chair just be a chair - when it can be a work of art? Everyday utilitarian pieces take on a fresh, fanciful view at the Objets Nomades exhibition at Louis Vuitton at The Galleria through March 7. Created by an international cast of artists and architects, the household items reflect beauty, whimsy, and the undeniable luxe of Louis Vuitton.
Launched in 2012, the limited-edition Objets Nomades collection pays homage to the LV spirit of travel found in objects that have the ability to get-up-and-go. Tables and chairs fold up or be dismantled and the Talisman Table by India Mahdavi has a sense of motion embedded in its blue hues. Atelier Oi's curved swing boat encourages gentle motion, while the softly curved Blossom Stool by Tokujin Yoshioka blooms eternal.
The bulbous but modular Bomboca Sofa, created by Fernando and Humberto Campana, mimics sweets served at weddings and children's parties in Brazil and is a treat for the senses.
