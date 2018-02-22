HOUSTON ASTROS

Astros' Josh Reddick as 'The Bachelor'? It almost happened

Josh Reddick as 'The Bachelor'? It almost happened

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (KTRK) --
This Astros clubhouse is full of personalities.

One of those is outfielder Josh Reddick. He is responsible for the Astros championship belts, but there is so much more he offers.

The Astros resident wrestling expert, almost found himself on the ABC hit show, "The Bachelor."

"After the 2012 season, my agent calls me and says, 'The station called and wanted to know if you wanted to be on 'The Bachelor,''" says Reddick. "Deep back of my mind I decided not to do it because I didn't want the distraction outside of baseball."

Could you imagine Reddick giving out roses in Speedos?
