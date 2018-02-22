Parents of needle-phobic kids are breathing a big sigh of relief.That's because after two years of being off the market, a federal panel said that the nasal spray flu vaccine can be used once again.The nasal spray was removed after some studies showed it did not work that well against the flu, but several companies say they have reformulated the vaccine and tested it in over 200 children with positive results.But, don't rush to your doctor.The FluMist will not be on the market again until next flu season.