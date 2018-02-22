A caring flight attendant made a mother of three's flight a lot easier when she cared for her youngest child who wouldn't stop crying on a late night trip.Passenger Rachel Yuen was traveling on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to Los Angeles when she captured video of the heartwarming moment.Yuen says the mother of three turned into an "acrobat" as she tried to keep the children calm.That is when the flight attendant stepped in to help the mother who was getting the "stink eye" treatment from fellow passengers.Since being posted to Facebook on Feb. 13, the video has garnered over 745,000 views.