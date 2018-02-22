Twin brothers from New Jersey are facing charges in connection with a deadly hit and run last month.29-year-old Brian Rossi was struck and killed while walking on Route 46 in Moonachie on Jan. 5.Investigators say 32-year-old Brandon Bialek of Lodi was driving the car that hit Rossi and fled the scene.He is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle collision and hindering apprehension.His brother Brian, of Hasbrouck Heights, is charged with hindering apprehension.Authorities say the vehicle involved, a black Ford Taurus, took off on Route 46 before parking in the back of a business establishment.A Mitsubishi Lancer arrived shortly thereafter, and both vehicles left together traveling east on Route 46, then north on Liberty Avenue towards Hackensack.