Twin brothers charged in deadly hit and run in New Jersey

Two brothers are facing charges in a hit and run in New Jersey.

MOONACHIE, New Jersey --
Twin brothers from New Jersey are facing charges in connection with a deadly hit and run last month.

29-year-old Brian Rossi was struck and killed while walking on Route 46 in Moonachie on Jan. 5.

Investigators say 32-year-old Brandon Bialek of Lodi was driving the car that hit Rossi and fled the scene.

He is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle collision and hindering apprehension.

His brother Brian, of Hasbrouck Heights, is charged with hindering apprehension.

Authorities say the vehicle involved, a black Ford Taurus, took off on Route 46 before parking in the back of a business establishment.

A Mitsubishi Lancer arrived shortly thereafter, and both vehicles left together traveling east on Route 46, then north on Liberty Avenue towards Hackensack.
