An Egyptian police officer, who was guarding a bank, found himself in the right place at the right time, to save a child's life.The officer caught a 5-year-old boy just in time as he fell from a third-floor balcony Saturday in the city of Asyut, in central Egypt.Surveillance video shows the moment the child astonishingly landed in the officer's arms, knocking him down.The child was uninjured, while one officer sustained some bruises to his face and was taken to the hospital