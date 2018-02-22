Houston's top 10 barbecue baked potatoes

The barbecue baked potatoes at these Houston area restaurants will make your mouth water:Not only do they have great barbecue potatoes, they have some interesting options you should give a try. For example, the Carne Asada Hot Cheeto Papa or Volcano Papa!Hungry Farmer Bar-B-Q has been in business over 40 years, and their barbecue spuds are legendary. Warning: you might not be able to tell there is a potato under all the meat!Pitmaster Russel Roegels has over 20 years experience making mouth-watering barbecue. They're open seven days a week, but get there early because they might sell out!Old Hickory Inn will feed your barbeque potato craving in Meyerland, Missouri City and Mission Bend. If you're looking for something a little lighter, try their Chicken Breast Baker.Gatlin's is a two-time winner of theBest Barbecue award, and their life-changing spuds are stacked high with meat!The Demeris brothers started Demeris Bar-B-Q back in 1964, and have been making Houstonians' stomachs very happy ever since. If for some reason you're not in the mood for the 'cue, try their beef fajita baked potato.Over 15,000 Facebook fans cannot be wrong about Burns. The line goes outside sometimes, but we promise their potatoes are worth the wait.This barbecue mainstay has been serving the Pearland community since 1969. Stop in and try the sausage baked potato.The people over at Stuffed Baked Potato Factory really think outside the spud. Try 'The Swamp Monster,' which features crawfish, shrimp, and sausage or 'The Nachoville,' which features ground beef, nacho cheese and crushed Doritos.Gabby's opened back in 1984, and have been a Garden Oaks favorite ever since. Their loaded baked potato will leave you stuffed!