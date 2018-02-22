100 and Happy: One Houstonian's secret to a long life

Have you ever wondered what would motivate someone to keep working at the age of 100 years old? Well look no further than Houston's own Ted Roggen.He celebrated the big 100 on Thursday.Roggen has seen a lot in his 100 years, and while you may not recognize his face, you may recognize some of the folks he's brought to Houston. Names like Liberace, Judy Garland, and one of his all-time favorites, the Supremes, when they were just getting started."You could feel it in the air. Here's a group that is on the way to stardom," said Ted Roggen.He is the founder of Ted Roggen Advertising and Public Relations and is still working today. He keeps it old school, using a typewriter instead of a computer, a Rolodex, taking notes on a yellow legal pad, and he's even working on a second book titled "You Too Can Live to be a Hundred."Roggen says his secret to his longevity is, "I get up every day and I make my own breakfast, I make my own coffee."He also says if you smoke, you need to cut back or quit and eliminate a lot of drinking. But the most important thing is to keep working.Believe it or not, he is in the office daily working with clients.His wife, Sydney, says while they no longer drive, they still go out."He has a wonderful attitude about life. He's a happy person. He doesn't worry about the big things," she said.