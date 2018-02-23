SAN ANTONIO, Texas --Police in San Antonio are desperate to find a man who has been exposing himself to women for two years.
A photo of the man, wearing only tennis shoes and a bandana on his face, was released by police in hopes that someone can identify the suspect they call "the Stone Oak flasher."
Sgt. Michelle Ramos told WOAI that the man is getting more aggressive, "He's causing concern because he had become a little more aggressive in the sense that he stayed outside at first and now he is actually going into the location and exposing himself."
Police describe the man as heavy set, between 40 and 50 years old, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighs approximately 250 pounds. They believe the man drives a black or blue Toyota Tundra.