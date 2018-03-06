'Pita Pit' Brings Mediterranean Fare To The Lakewood Center

A new Mediterranean and fast food spot, offering sandwiches and more, has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Pita Pit, the fresh addition is located at 21139 State Highway 249.
This is the sixth Houston locale for the rapidly expanding international fast-casual chain. The company got its start in Canada in 1995 and has since grown to more than 500 locations across the globe.
The menu is based on a build-your-own pita concept, where customers can choose from an array of meat and veggie protein options, then top their pita sandwiches with their choice of cheese and sauces.
Signature pita creations are available, too, like the chicken souvlaki with toppings like spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta and tzatziki; a falafel chickpea patty; and an egg and hash brown breakfast pita with grilled onions, grilled green peppers, cheddar and ancho chipotle. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has been warmly received by patrons.
Jeanette T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 13th, said: "I have had the pleasure of having pita pits before. So I decided to try their catering. I can't say enough. They were fabulous. On time with delicious pitas and salad."
Yelper Jennifer M. added: "Awesome food! I love how you can build your own pita! The crew is amazing and the atmosphere is so fun. Love itttt."
And Amy R. said: "Finally a Pita Pit close to me! Great food. A must try for sure. I think the difference with Pita Pit is they really do use fresh ingredients that are flavorful. A healthy option, fast, great customer service. I love love love this place!"
Pita Pit is now open at 21139 State Highway 249., so stop in to try it for yourself.
