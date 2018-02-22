Police: 3 bodies discovered on sidewalk near high school in San Francisco

San Francisco police say they are investigating after three bodies were found Thursday on the sidewalk near a high school on Page Street in the city's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood. (KGO-TV)

San Francisco police say they are investigating after three bodies were found Thursday morning on the sidewalk near a high school on Page Street in the city's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood.

Police said someone called 911 to report seeing three unresponsive individuals around 4:30 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found three men on the 1500 block of Page Street near Urban School of San Francisco.

Police said there is no evidence of foul play or weather-related issues.
