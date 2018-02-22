Actor and comedian Chevy Chase said he was kicked during a road rage fight two weeks ago.The "Caddyshack" actor said he was cut off on a New York bridge and thought his car was hit, so he followed the other car until the driver pulled over.He quickly realized his car was not damaged, but he still got into an argument with the other driver.According to reports, one of the passengers in the car kicked Chase in the shoulder, causing him to fall hard on the ground.The driver said Chase threw a punch first, and said the kick was self-defense.