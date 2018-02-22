FOOD & DRINK

Cooking With ABC13 - Salmon Patties

Let's Get Cooking!

Salmon Patties from Katherine Whaley
EMBED More News Videos

Cooking With ABC13 - Salmon Patties

Ingredients:
Patties:
1 15 oz can GOYA pink salmon
1 Egg
3 Tbsp GOYA olive oil
1/2 GOYA bread crumbs
Salsa:
3 plum tomatoes, seeded and chopped
3 spring onions, chopped
2 tbsp GOYA capers, drained.
1 tbsp GOYA olive oil
1 tbsp GOYA lemon juice
1 tsp GOYA minced garlic
Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- For the patties: Drain salmon, remove bones. Mix together salmon, egg, onion, bread crumbs. Form into six small patties.

- Heat oil Place patties in the pan and brown. Flip to other side and brown. Place on paper towel to drain.

- For the salsa: combine all ingredients and add to salmon patties
Click Here For Printable Recipe
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodcookingfoodgoya
FOOD & DRINK
4 New Spots To Score Poke In Houston
No shamrock shakes in Texas
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
'Slim Chickens' brings southern fast food to Kingwood
'Piola' brings pizza and more to Memorial
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Show More
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
More News
Photos
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
PHOTOS: Garth Brooks kicks off 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
More Photos