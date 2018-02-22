STYLE & FASHION

Grooming secrets men won't tell you

EMBED </>More Videos

Barbershops hold the secrets to men's hidden beauty routines. (KTRK)

By
We all have imperfections, but some of us try to hide them and men are no exception.

There are some secret grooming trends for men that may shock you.

ABC13 stopped by the New Looks Barbershop in southwest Houston to get the low down on the rumored trends.

We asked the men if they used black eyeliner to color grey hair in their beards.

"I've used the black pencil, yeah I did," said owner Darren Scott. "You've got to highlight your attributes and hopefully your wife won't catch you."

What about concealer to hide blemishes?

"They get a little makeup and blot it," said Scott. "(Customers) blot it because I've shaved some men's faces and they have a little makeup on it."

The men said they'd never seen an electric back shaver before and they said they've never worn Spanx for men, either.

There was one grooming secret that most of the men admitted to using, Toppik hair filler. It's spray-on hair fibers to hide thinning hair.

Follow Samica Knight on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fashionhairhair stylingbeauty & lifestylebeauty products
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STYLE & FASHION
Hubert de Givenchy, pioneering designer, dies at 91
Retro Mickey Mouse gets high-fashion twist in Disney's latest collab
Outfit ideas to pair with your boots for Rodeo season
IHOP launches breakfast-inspired clothing line
4 types of clothing you should get rid of immediately
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video