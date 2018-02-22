All we know about Rev. Billy Graham's funeral arrangements

MONTREAT, North Carolina --The Rev. Billy Graham, who transformed American religious life through his preaching and activism, becoming a counselor to presidents and the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history, has died.
According to a spokesman, Jeremy Blume, Graham died at 7:46 Wednesday morning at his home in Montreat, NC, of natural causes. He was 99.
"He just wore out," said Lucian Rice, Graham's longtime physician upon arriving at Graham's home Wednesday morning.
Spokesman Mark DeMoss said a rumor that Graham had cancer was incorrect.
Graham's body was moved Wednesday from his home in Montreat to Asheville, where a funeral home is handling the arrangements, said Mark DeMoss, a spokesman for the DeMoss Group, a public relations firm.
Graham's body will be taken from Asheville to Charlotte on Saturday in a procession expected to take 3 hours and ending at the Billy Graham Library, DeMoss said.
He will lie in repose Monday and Tuesday in the Charlotte house where he grew up, which was moved from its original location to the grounds of the Graham library.
A private funeral for Graham will be held on Friday, March 2 in a tent at the library site and he will be buried next to his wife there, DeMoss said. Invitations to the funeral will be extended to President Donald Trump and former presidents, DeMoss said.
Responding to a reporter's question, DeMoss said Graham had not spoken to Trump since the flamboyant businessman became president.
The last time Graham and Trump were together was at Graham's 95th birthday party at the Grove Park Inn in Asheville.
Graham will be buried next to his wife, Ruth, who passed in 2007, at the Billy Graham Museum and Library in Charlotte.
Like her, Graham will be buried in a plywood coffin made by prison inmates.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the ongoing ministry of evangelism at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, online at BillyGraham.org or via mail, sent to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201.
Notes of remembrance can be posted at BillyGraham.org
Charlotte Mecklenburg police is the lead agency organizing his funeral procession; the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said they plan to help if needed.
ABC News and the Charlotte Observer contributed to this post.