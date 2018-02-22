BUSINESS

Report: Toys "R" Us closing 200 more stores

EMBED </>More Videos

Toys 'R' Us closing more stores. Maribel Aber reports during Action News Mornings on February 22, 2018.

Toys "R" Us plans to close another 200 stores and layoff a significant portion of its corporate staff, a report says.

The Wall Street Journal reports the closings come after disappointing holiday sales.

The bankrupt retailer had already announced plans to close about 180 locations, including one in the Houston area.

EMBED More News Videos

Toys 'R' Us closing stores. Maribel Aber reports during Action News Mornings on January 24, 2018.



"The discussions about the store closings are continuing, and the number of closures could change," according to the paper.

The Journal also reports Toys "R" Us is now telling workers that there is no severance pay if they are let go.

Just last month, managers were instructed to tell employees the company would provide severance.

RELATED: Store closing sales underway

EMBED More News Videos

The starting discounts are up to 30-percent off.


Related Topics:
businessu.s. & worldtoys r usstore closing
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
Uber yanks fleet of self-driving cars after deadly crash
Another favorite 90s mall stop declares bankruptcy
Why Jimmy Kimmel is calling out the Trump Store
Nearly 600,000 pacifier and teether holders recalled
More Business
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video