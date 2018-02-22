MARGARITAS

Margarita Day deals starting at $2.22

It's National Margarita Day!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's National Margarita Day! Here's where you can get the deals to help you celebrate responsibly, of course.

Taco Cabana
$3 margaritas, $2 off all quesadillas
Abuelo's
$6.95 handcrafted margaritas

Buffalo Wild Wings
Feb 22-25
$3 chips and salsa, $4 street tacos, $5 house margaritas

Chuy's
$1 off limited-time frozen blackberry margaritas, $1 floaters

Cyclone Anaya's Mexican Kitchen
$5 jumbo house margaritas with purchase of entrée

Twin Peaks Restaurant
$4 margaritas

Arnaldo Richards' Picos
Private barrel selection margaritas $2 off and all day happy hour

Aguirre's Tex Mex
Happy hour all day all week, house margaritas $2.5

Cuchara Restaurant
Margaritas and brunch 5 p.m. - 10 p.m., 12 margaritas served individually or as a flight

El Patio
$6 blue frozen and $5 house frozen, all day happy hour

El Big Bad
$5 margaritas starting at 4 p.m.

Spanish Flowers Mexican Restaurant
$5.95 patron margaritas 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Café Adobe
Skinny or perfect margaritas $7.50 all day

Gringo's Tex Mex
$2.99 margaritas for El Club members - sign up at gringostexmex.com/elclub

Molina's Cantina
$5 house margaritas

Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen
$6.50 house margaritas, discounts on other varieties

Hugo's
Half off the "greatest margarita ever sold" and a margarita-paired tasting menu

Picos Restaurant
$2 off premium shaker margaritas, top shelf frozen margaritas $9

