Margarita Day deals starting at $2.22

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --It's National Margarita Day! Here's where you can get the deals to help you celebrate responsibly, of course.
Taco Cabana
$3 margaritas, $2 off all quesadillas
Abuelo's
$6.95 handcrafted margaritas
Buffalo Wild Wings
Feb 22-25
$3 chips and salsa, $4 street tacos, $5 house margaritas
Chuy's
$1 off limited-time frozen blackberry margaritas, $1 floaters
Cyclone Anaya's Mexican Kitchen
$5 jumbo house margaritas with purchase of entrée
Twin Peaks Restaurant
$4 margaritas
Arnaldo Richards' Picos
Private barrel selection margaritas $2 off and all day happy hour
Aguirre's Tex Mex
Happy hour all day all week, house margaritas $2.5
Cuchara Restaurant
Margaritas and brunch 5 p.m. - 10 p.m., 12 margaritas served individually or as a flight
El Patio
$6 blue frozen and $5 house frozen, all day happy hour
El Big Bad
$5 margaritas starting at 4 p.m.
Spanish Flowers Mexican Restaurant
$5.95 patron margaritas 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Café Adobe
Skinny or perfect margaritas $7.50 all day
Gringo's Tex Mex
$2.99 margaritas for El Club members - sign up at gringostexmex.com/elclub
Molina's Cantina
$5 house margaritas
Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen
$6.50 house margaritas, discounts on other varieties
Hugo's
Half off the "greatest margarita ever sold" and a margarita-paired tasting menu
Picos Restaurant
$2 off premium shaker margaritas, top shelf frozen margaritas $9
