Margarita Day deals starting at $2.22

#MangWhoa! In honor of #NationalMargaritaDay, we are bringing back our Mango Margarita for a limited time. Plus, all-Day Happy Hour with $3 Margaritas & $2 off all Quesadillas on February 22. *restrictions apply pic.twitter.com/OC3UrgeZXJ — Taco Cabana (@TacoCabana) February 21, 2018

It's National Margarita Day! Here's where you can get the deals to help you celebrate responsibly, of course.$3 margaritas, $2 off all quesadillas$6.95 handcrafted margaritasFeb 22-25$3 chips and salsa, $4 street tacos, $5 house margaritas$1 off limited-time frozen blackberry margaritas, $1 floaters$5 jumbo house margaritas with purchase of entrée$4 margaritasPrivate barrel selection margaritas $2 off and all day happy hourHappy hour all day all week, house margaritas $2.5Margaritas and brunch 5 p.m. - 10 p.m., 12 margaritas served individually or as a flight$6 blue frozen and $5 house frozen, all day happy hour$5 margaritas starting at 4 p.m.$5.95 patron margaritas 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.Skinny or perfect margaritas $7.50 all day$2.99 margaritas for El Club members - sign up at gringostexmex.com/elclub$5 house margaritas$6.50 house margaritas, discounts on other varietiesHalf off the "greatest margarita ever sold" and a margarita-paired tasting menu$2 off premium shaker margaritas, top shelf frozen margaritas $9