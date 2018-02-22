FOOD & DRINK

Eat a burrito, help a cause: Chipotle raising money for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

Eat a burrito, and help out the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Heads up, burrito fans.

You can use your foodie passion to contribute to a good cause today at Chipotle.

All of the chain's 199 restaurants in Texas are raising money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Just swing by any Houston-metro area Chipotle from 10:45 a.m. - 10 p.m. and tell the cashier you're there to support the fundraiser.

Fifty percent of your meal will go toward the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society to help with research, finding cures and making sure blood cancer patients have access to treatment.
