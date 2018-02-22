EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3108205" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A photographer's photo shoot inside Hobby Lobby has gone viral.

A new viral photo trend appears to be wearing on the nerves of some Hobby Lobby employees.People on social media have been sharing pictures of them taking an impromptu photo shoot in the craft store's plastic flower aisle, with the finished product appearing to look like it was professionally taken in a garden.It's being called the Hobby Lobby Challenge.The floral trend has blown up on Twitter, but the patience of some of Hobby Lobby's employees is wilting.One person tweeted her frustration with it saying, "It's super annoying for employees because you're just in our way. And if you're going to re-situate the flowers, at least put them back."