PORTLAND, Oregon (KTRK) --A teenager ended up in the hospital with a severe concussion after he says another kid's dad knocked him out during a snowball fight.
Julian Calderon, 16, says he was having a snowball fight with his friends when another family they didn't know joined in.
Calderon remembers an encounter with the dad who allegedly knocked him out and caused him to have a seizure.
"We were just running around, his son was chasing me, he hit me and I hit the son back. Then he chased me and hit me, and I hit him back. He picked me up and threw me on my head," Calderon said
When Calderon woke up, the man and his family were gone.
A police report was filed, but at this point, there are no leads.