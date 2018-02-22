Teen has concussion after kid's dad allegedly attacks him during snowball fight

A teenager says another kid's dad slammed him to the ground during a snowball fight. (KTRK)

PORTLAND, Oregon (KTRK) --
A teenager ended up in the hospital with a severe concussion after he says another kid's dad knocked him out during a snowball fight.

Julian Calderon, 16, says he was having a snowball fight with his friends when another family they didn't know joined in.

Calderon remembers an encounter with the dad who allegedly knocked him out and caused him to have a seizure.

"We were just running around, his son was chasing me, he hit me and I hit the son back. Then he chased me and hit me, and I hit him back. He picked me up and threw me on my head," Calderon said

When Calderon woke up, the man and his family were gone.

A police report was filed, but at this point, there are no leads.
