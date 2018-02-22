A teenager ended up in the hospital with a severe concussion after he says another kid's dad knocked him out during a snowball fight.Julian Calderon, 16, says he was having a snowball fight with his friends when another family they didn't know joined in.Calderon remembers an encounter with the dad who allegedly knocked him out and caused him to have a seizure."We were just running around, his son was chasing me, he hit me and I hit the son back. Then he chased me and hit me, and I hit him back. He picked me up and threw me on my head," Calderon saidWhen Calderon woke up, the man and his family were gone.A police report was filed, but at this point, there are no leads.